SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.170-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on SPX in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $57.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.16.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

