Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the May 13th total of 6,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,240 shares in the company, valued at $47,254,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,371 shares of company stock worth $4,449,761 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Splunk by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,341,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

