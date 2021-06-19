Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

SAVE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE:SAVE opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.