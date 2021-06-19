SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,547,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,184,000 after acquiring an additional 743,797 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 281,888 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 382,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 266,706 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after buying an additional 48,010 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.03. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

