S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 275.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $390.71 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $401.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.