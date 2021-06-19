Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) PT Raised to $85.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LUV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of LUV opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 167,529 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,808,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

