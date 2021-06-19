Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.