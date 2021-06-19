Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Update

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SFBC stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.80%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFBC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 144,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the first quarter worth $587,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 44.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

