Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.77 million to $24.42 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $842.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 6,353,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,277,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.39.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.
See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.