Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to report sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.77 million to $24.42 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $9.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $842.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.49 million to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $276.91 million to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 496.04% and a negative return on equity of 133.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,529,000 after buying an additional 423,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after buying an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,383,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after buying an additional 1,020,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 6,353,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,277,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.