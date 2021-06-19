Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Solitron Devices, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SODI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SODI opened at $8.20 on Friday. Solitron Devices has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18.

Get Solitron Devices alerts:

About Solitron Devices

Solitron Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Solitron Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitron Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.