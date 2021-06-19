SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.28.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.23. 1,266,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,557. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $127.19 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,076 shares of company stock worth $11,185,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

