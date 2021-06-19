Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STWRY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$11.79 during midday trading on Monday. 121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.4432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

