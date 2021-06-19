SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

