Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Achieves $823,661.19

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $823,661.19 and $38,533.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00040314 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00047437 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

