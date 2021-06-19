SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $21.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.88.

SLRC stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $809.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,724,000 after purchasing an additional 443,976 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.1% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,070,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 32,142 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

