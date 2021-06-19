Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,151,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $46,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Slack Technologies by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,200,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -100.57 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $171,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 189,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,808,512.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

