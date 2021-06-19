Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.99 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $24.99 million and $149,713.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00057732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00182603 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,207.46 or 1.00201159 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.01 or 0.00855162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

