SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SiTime worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime stock opened at $119.44 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.86.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Roth Capital dropped their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,369 shares of company stock worth $6,059,548. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

