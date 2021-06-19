Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $7.53 Million Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,512,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -528.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

