Sit Investment Associates Inc. Acquires New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Alliant Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,114 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 377,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.95.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.