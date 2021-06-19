Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.80.

Shares of SIG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.05. 1,321,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,817. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

