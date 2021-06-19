Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Position Cut by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $73.05 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $77.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

