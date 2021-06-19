Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) was down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.45 and last traded at $16.54. Approximately 38,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,758,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,963,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,706,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,743,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,045,000 after acquiring an additional 768,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

