SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $562,727.20 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director John Gordon Freund sold 17,990 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $562,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 26th, John Gordon Freund sold 17,138 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $545,845.30.

On Monday, May 24th, John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.87 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 396,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in SI-BONE by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,501 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIBN. Truist lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

