Short Interest in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Increases By 19.0%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 684,900 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 13th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Xtant Medical stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.62. 52,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $6.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 46.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,081 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

