Short Interest in Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Increases By 18.4%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,188,100 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 1,847,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 68.2 days.

XEBEF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

