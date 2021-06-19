Short Interest in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Decreases By 14.1%

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2,262.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WTM traded down $7.25 on Friday, hitting $1,115.01. 39,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,843. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,176.72.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 53.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

