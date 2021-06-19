Short Interest in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Declines By 16.6%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the May 13th total of 237,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 510,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,907. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

