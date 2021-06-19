Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Decreases By 18.4%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NWARF has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equities raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NWARF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

