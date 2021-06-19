Short Interest in Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Decreases By 18.4%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NWARF has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equities raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. SEB Equity Research raised Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NWARF opened at $1.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total of 131 aircraft, whereas 55 owned and 76 leased aircrafts with a route network across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, South America, and South-East Asia.

