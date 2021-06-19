Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Decreases By 16.5%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 195,900 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 234,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,133.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,913. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,942,000 after buying an additional 47,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 8.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.6% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 410,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWPX stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. 96,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.04. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $22.48 and a one year high of $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.42 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

