Short Interest in Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Increases By 19.9%

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,586,600 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 4,658,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPCPF remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Friday. Nippon Paint has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Nippon Paint alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nippon Paint from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the paint and fine chemicals businesses. The company offers automotive coatings, including paints for use in bumpers and plastic components; trade-use paints for homes, buildings, and bridges; and industrial coatings that are used in a range of products, including construction and farming machinery, exterior building materials, office equipment, and household electrical appliances.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Paint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Paint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.