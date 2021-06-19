Short Interest in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Drops By 14.8%

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In related news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after acquiring an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,343,000 after buying an additional 146,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,850,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

MSM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. 617,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

