Short Interest in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Rises By 24.9%

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,320,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer bought 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MICT by 556.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MICT by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 754,989 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MICT by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 889,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 581,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MICT by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 469,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MICT by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 209,419 shares in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MICT opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.85. MICT has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.94 million during the quarter.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

