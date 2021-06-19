Short Interest in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Declines By 22.2%

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

MMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 31,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,734. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.43. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Get MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, CEO Jeffrey S. Phlegar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $57,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $211,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,282 shares of company stock valued at $349,123 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 176,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 59,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.