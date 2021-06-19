Short Interest in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Grows By 28.8%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 3,300,000 shares. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

LIND stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $781.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith sold 55,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $955,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,350.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 495,742 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

