Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Decreases By 15.8%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 10,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,950 shares of company stock worth $15,631,067. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.44. 7,274,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,658. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.58. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

