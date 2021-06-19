Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Increases By 19.2%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 982,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in JFrog by 31.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,467,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,848,000 after purchasing an additional 825,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after buying an additional 3,381,811 shares during the period. Ashe Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after acquiring an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,985,000. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a PE ratio of -311.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

