Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Drops By 20.9%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 104,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, CEO Terry Gohl bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,640. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZN. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 372.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,822 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZN traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $7.37. 102,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,746. The stock has a market cap of $199.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67. Horizon Global has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.