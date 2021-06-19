Short Interest in Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Declines By 14.4%

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,077,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the May 13th total of 1,257,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77.

FGSGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

