Short Interest in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Decreases By 17.2%

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500,800 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 13th total of 604,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of SKYY stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $112.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 37,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

