Short Interest in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Declines By 14.5%

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the May 13th total of 3,440,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.31.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.84. FedEx has a twelve month low of $129.28 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after acquiring an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

