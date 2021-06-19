Short Interest in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Grows By 25.5%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $89.83 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after buying an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after buying an additional 251,917 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,973,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

