Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) Rises By 23.8%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,038,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LFC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.07. China Life Insurance has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a current ratio of 20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

