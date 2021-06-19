Short Interest in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Drops By 17.9%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,840,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 16,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after acquiring an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNP opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

