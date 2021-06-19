Short Interest in Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Declines By 18.4%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BOIVF stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18. Bolloré has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

About Bolloré

BollorÃ© SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

