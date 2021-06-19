Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 19.9%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of DMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. 23,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,506. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 83,902 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 78,894 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

