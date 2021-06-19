Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 19.9%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 56,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 46,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Shares of DMB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. 23,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,506. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.