Short Interest in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Drops By 15.9%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 585,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Arch Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARTH opened at $0.10 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.