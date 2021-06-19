Short Interest in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Declines By 15.8%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RKDA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,551. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.75.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.46. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 47.27%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RKDA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

