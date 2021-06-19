Short Interest in Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Drops By 13.9%

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 178,400 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the May 13th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 892.0 days.

AIXXF stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Aixtron has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57.

AIXXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, June 11th.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

