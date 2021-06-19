Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €179.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAE. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €169.30 ($199.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €165.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.16. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €92.10 ($108.35) and a 12 month high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

